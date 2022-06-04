Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank decreased its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 59.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,502 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,612 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Match Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,434,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,644,454,000 after purchasing an additional 513,954 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,773,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,220,419,000 after acquiring an additional 27,367 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,272,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $695,597,000 after acquiring an additional 300,318 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,648,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $614,727,000 after acquiring an additional 183,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 11.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,638,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $728,136,000 after acquiring an additional 458,867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

MTCH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Match Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Match Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $130.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.89.

MTCH stock opened at $82.21 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.87 and a 12-month high of $182.00. The company has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.37, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.29.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Match Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 220.83%. The company had revenue of $798.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

