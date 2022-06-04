Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Stake Decreased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lessened its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 580,775 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.12% of Franklin Resources worth $19,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 748.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,678,213 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $49,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,385 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 64.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,644,418 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $84,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,575 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,532,069 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $929,900,000 after acquiring an additional 933,075 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,899,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,861,000. 43.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 998,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $12,249,999.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,079,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,757,759.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NYSE BEN opened at $26.46 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.88.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.17. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

