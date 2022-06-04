US Capital Advisors Reiterates Hold Rating for TC Energy (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at US Capital Advisors in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TRP. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.42.

TC Energy stock opened at $58.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.71. TC Energy has a 52 week low of $44.77 and a 52 week high of $59.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 24.96%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that TC Energy will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in TC Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 10,458 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its stake in TC Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 12,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in TC Energy by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in TC Energy by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

