Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Rating Reiterated by US Capital Advisors

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB)'s stock had its "hold" rating reissued by equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

WMB has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.64.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $37.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.12 and its 200-day moving average is $31.16. Williams Companies has a 52-week low of $23.53 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Williams Companies will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $519,713.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 164,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,462,998.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $434,694.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $243,127,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,224,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,818,173,000 after buying an additional 8,047,294 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after buying an additional 7,551,749 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,908,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,106,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243,812 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 674.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,421,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $141,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721,153 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

