Eaton Vance Management Purchases 363 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.05% of CBRE Group worth $18,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 34,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 188,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,704,017.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CBRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

CBRE opened at $79.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.35 and a 1-year high of $111.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.29. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

