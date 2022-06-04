Eaton Vance Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,755 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 5,269 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $18,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $300.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $336.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.84. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LULU. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wedbush started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $447.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.00.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

