Eaton Vance Management Boosts Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,258 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.06% of Roku worth $19,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Roku by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Roku by 267.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 45,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,178,000 after purchasing an additional 32,948 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in Roku by 1,652.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Roku during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,871,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Roku by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 698,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,983,000 after buying an additional 75,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $62,397.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,337,262.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $182,803.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,349,125.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roku stock opened at $87.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 89.06 and a beta of 1.95. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $75.03 and a one year high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Roku had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $733.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on Roku from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Roku from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Roku from $235.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Roku from $210.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Roku from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.27.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

