Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Position Increased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,990 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.06% of Gartner worth $17,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 553.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IT stock opened at $266.79 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $228.20 and a 1-year high of $368.99. The firm has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $277.51 and its 200-day moving average is $292.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.44. Gartner had a return on equity of 239.82% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Gartner’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

Gartner announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Eileen Serra acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $251.99 per share, for a total transaction of $176,393.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $176,393. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.27, for a total transaction of $1,231,837.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,964.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,362 shares of company stock worth $1,696,678. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Gartner from $316.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America raised Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gartner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.00.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

