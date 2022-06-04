Eaton Vance Management Sells 298 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 199,604 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $24,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 92.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,402,000 after acquiring an additional 89,726 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 10.5% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth $389,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBH has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.65.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $4,287,123.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $120.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.47 and a 1 year high of $167.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.47. The firm has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of 117.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.16.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.21. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 93.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

