Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $38.96 Million Stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 591.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 610,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 521,901 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $38,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 211.1% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 91.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $152,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,199.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 2,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $164,568.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,143,116 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Z opened at $39.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.72. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.45 and a fifty-two week high of $124.70.

Zillow Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

