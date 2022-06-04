Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,200 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,769 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $43,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 49.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group stock opened at $131.66 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.76 and a fifty-two week high of $217.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.50, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.83.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.24). Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.59) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Argus dropped their price objective on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $218.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners raised Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $231.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.60.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $46,669.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,749.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,376 shares of company stock valued at $6,741,869 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.