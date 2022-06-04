Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Stock Price Down 3.5% After Insider Selling

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) fell 3.5% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $13.57 and last traded at $13.57. 1,207 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 321,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.06.

Specifically, insider Christopher M. Powell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $120,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,300.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William A. Zartler purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $76,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,175 shares in the company, valued at $6,057,413.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,037 shares of company stock worth $1,039,347 over the last ninety days. 30.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SOI shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $651.43 million, a PE ratio of 127.19 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.44.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $56.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.20 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 2.03%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 381.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 74.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 8.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 4.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 5.1% in the first quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 38.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells mobile equipment to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

