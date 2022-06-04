Bridgewater Associates LP Makes New $790,000 Investment in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in US Foods by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its stake in US Foods by 12.4% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in US Foods by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Get US Foods alerts:

USFD opened at $32.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.54 and its 200-day moving average is $35.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 51.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.34. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $29.26 and a one year high of $40.51.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 0.58%. US Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on USFD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on US Foods from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. CL King increased their target price on US Foods from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.73.

In other US Foods news, EVP Steven Guberman sold 75,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $2,440,067.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,808 shares in the company, valued at $3,861,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl A. Bachelder bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.57 per share, for a total transaction of $207,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 51,040 shares of company stock worth $1,726,752 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

US Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.