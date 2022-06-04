Eaton Vance Management Purchases 27,779 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,779 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.09% of Bill.com worth $24,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Bill.com by 1,668.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,402,000 after buying an additional 6,316,969 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth about $296,921,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 131.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 838,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,818,000 after purchasing an additional 476,441 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 821,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,593,000 after purchasing an additional 372,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the third quarter worth about $69,488,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bill.com alerts:

In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 3,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total value of $452,591.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,864,494.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 10,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.86, for a total value of $2,028,343.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,033 shares of company stock valued at $14,717,646. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BILL. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Bill.com from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Bill.com from $285.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Bill.com from $366.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.27.

Shares of Bill.com stock opened at $127.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.94 and a 200 day moving average of $205.07. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.87 and a 52 week high of $348.49.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.90 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 54.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 179.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bill.com Profile (Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.