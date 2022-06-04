Eaton Vance Management Purchases 27,779 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,779 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.09% of Bill.com worth $24,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Bill.com by 1,668.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,402,000 after buying an additional 6,316,969 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth about $296,921,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 131.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 838,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,818,000 after purchasing an additional 476,441 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 821,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,593,000 after purchasing an additional 372,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the third quarter worth about $69,488,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 3,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total value of $452,591.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,864,494.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 10,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.86, for a total value of $2,028,343.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,033 shares of company stock valued at $14,717,646. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Bill.com stock opened at $127.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.94 and a 200 day moving average of $205.07. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.87 and a 52 week high of $348.49.
Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.90 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 54.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 179.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.
