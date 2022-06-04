16,138 Shares in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Acquired by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy stock opened at $71.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.02. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $57.92 and a twelve month high of $73.76.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 39.48%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.33.

In other CMS Energy news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $50,060.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,997.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $430,972.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,224 shares of company stock valued at $550,234 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

