Eaton Vance Management Increases Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 100.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,594 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 40,832 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $22,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 370,378 shares of the software company’s stock worth $104,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,146 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 530.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 130,995 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,834,000 after purchasing an additional 110,223 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,197 shares of the software company’s stock worth $192,261,000 after purchasing an additional 30,496 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,734,000. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Griffin Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.35.

ADSK opened at $208.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.71 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.29. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.90 and a 12 month high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total transaction of $801,312.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,879,867 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

