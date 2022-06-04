iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $23,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.5% during the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

EFA opened at $69.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.11. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.63 and a 12-month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.