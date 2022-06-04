Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 82,575 Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) by 76.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 190,795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,575 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.51% of Methode Electronics worth $9,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Methode Electronics by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,130 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 13,131 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Methode Electronics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,597 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Methode Electronics by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 53,244 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,034,273 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $85,544,000 after buying an additional 13,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Shares of Methode Electronics stock opened at $44.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.83 and a 12 month high of $50.19.

Methode Electronics ( NYSE:MEI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $291.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.00 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 18.24%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MEI. Zacks Investment Research cut Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Methode Electronics Profile (Get Rating)

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.