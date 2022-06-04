Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,750 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 10,329 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $9,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter worth about $914,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 34.5% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,033,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,448,000 after buying an additional 521,125 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Lennar by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 57,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Lennar by 3,322.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 44,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 43,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Lennar by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lennar from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lennar from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Lennar from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.27.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $80.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 9.51. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $70.56 and a 52-week high of $117.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.58.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.75%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

