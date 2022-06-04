Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,820 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 4,585 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Kirby were worth $9,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Kirby during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Kirby by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,599 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Kirby by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 307.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,509 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kirby alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on KEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Kirby from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kirby in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

In related news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $40,717.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director C Sean Day sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total value of $433,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,107 shares of company stock worth $510,058. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEX opened at $68.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Kirby Co. has a twelve month low of $47.58 and a twelve month high of $75.08. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.21.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Kirby had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a positive return on equity of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $610.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.