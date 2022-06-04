Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 9,912 Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 722,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,912 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III were worth $9,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 50,812 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 13,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:PMX opened at $10.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.56 and its 200 day moving average is $10.91. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

