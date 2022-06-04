Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Position Raised by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 156,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,225 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $9,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 99.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1,444.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 939.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 21.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on FATE. StockNews.com raised Fate Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $113.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.36.

In related news, Director John Mendlein sold 31,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $1,105,301.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,104,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,624 shares of company stock worth $3,270,224. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $23.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.62. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $97.43.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.08. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 368.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $18.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

