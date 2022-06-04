Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $9,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 453 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 851 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $116.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $117.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.40.

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $105.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12 month low of $86.55 and a 12 month high of $135.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.29%.

Ralph Lauren Profile (Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.