Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 497,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $9,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the third quarter worth $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.50 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.62.

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $22.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.16. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52-week low of $16.94 and a 52-week high of $22.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

