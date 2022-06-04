Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,429 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $10,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RS. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at $170,899,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,196,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,330,000 after buying an additional 364,582 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at $41,397,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,155,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,931,000 after buying an additional 245,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after buying an additional 162,118 shares in the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $193.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.49 and a 200 day moving average of $175.35. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $135.46 and a 12 month high of $211.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.20 by $1.22. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 27.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $244.00 to $234.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.25.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Jeffrey Wayne Durham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.06, for a total value of $1,960,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,739,060.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

