Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $9.87 Million Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,052 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Life Storage worth $9,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,952,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,368,000 after buying an additional 400,350 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,348,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,684,000 after purchasing an additional 225,196 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,149,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,863,000 after purchasing an additional 12,237 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,110,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,051,000 after purchasing an additional 275,755 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,107,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,586,000 after purchasing an additional 64,603 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Life Storage alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LSI. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Life Storage from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Life Storage from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.20.

Shares of LSI opened at $116.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.55. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.53 and a 52 week high of $154.45.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $233.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.01 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 32.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.30%.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total value of $337,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $538,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,285 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage (Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.