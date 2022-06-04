Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,541 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $9,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Baidu by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,601,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $833,460,000 after buying an additional 74,626 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,579,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $383,831,000 after buying an additional 571,418 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Baidu by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,499,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $464,957,000 after buying an additional 337,535 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Baidu by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,184,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $335,820,000 after buying an additional 180,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Baidu by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,917,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $294,847,000 after buying an additional 354,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $143.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.52. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.62 and a 52 week high of $209.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.89.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Baidu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Baidu from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Baidu from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Baidu from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.25.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

