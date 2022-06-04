Commerce Bank Grows Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 100.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,735 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000.

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $78.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.27. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $73.22 and a 12 month high of $82.47.

