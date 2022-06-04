Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $10.62 Million Stock Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 633,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,607 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $10,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the fourth quarter worth $202,000.

Shares of NYSE MHD opened at $13.34 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.18 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.81.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0605 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

