Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Holdings Raised by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,109,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,472,919,000 after acquiring an additional 49,624 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,933,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $693,087,000 after acquiring an additional 88,213 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,907,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $681,957,000 after acquiring an additional 35,843 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 828,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $237,039,000 after acquiring an additional 34,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,005,000 after acquiring an additional 179,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ODFL shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $268.19 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.31 and a 12 month high of $373.58. The company has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.97.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.23. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 12.26%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

