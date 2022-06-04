Commerce Bank Grows Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Commerce Bank raised its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,499,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,002,438,000 after purchasing an additional 164,539 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,266,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,189,000 after purchasing an additional 51,831 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,996,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,108,000 after purchasing an additional 101,760 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,143,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,265,000 after buying an additional 62,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,491,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,703,000 after buying an additional 7,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.36.

Shares of PRU opened at $103.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.70 and a 200-day moving average of $110.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.51 and a 52 week high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.93 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.93%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

