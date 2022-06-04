SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Purchased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,424 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 331.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $329.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.21 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $345.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.78. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $286.41 and a fifty-two week high of $391.15.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $619.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.91 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 71.72%.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,239,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.07, for a total transaction of $10,322,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,787,648.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,146 shares of company stock valued at $12,383,193 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on SBAC. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.67.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

