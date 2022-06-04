Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 4,567 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 137,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $9,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSX. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,693,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 56,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 13,130 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.29.

In other news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $4,853,104.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at $6,591,378.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PSX opened at $104.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.29. The stock has a market cap of $50.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.39. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $104.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.60%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

