Commerce Bank Raises Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Entergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Entergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Leo P. Denault sold 57,889 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $6,952,468.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 389,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,766,099.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip R. May, Jr. sold 9,772 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,172,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,451,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,475 shares of company stock valued at $24,357,969 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ETR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, May 16th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Baader Bank set a $188.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $142.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

NYSE ETR opened at $120.00 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $98.50 and a 52-week high of $126.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.95 and a 200-day moving average of $112.35.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.10%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

