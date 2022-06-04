Commerce Bank Has $1.78 Million Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,824 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAC. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,205,000. Austin Asset Management Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,438,000. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,675,000. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,457,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,927,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $25.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.17. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $23.69 and a 1-year high of $29.33.

