Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 2,031 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $10,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 196,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Pool by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Pool by 351.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Pool by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

POOL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Pool from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $539.22.

In other Pool news, Director Martha S. Gervasi purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $391.86 per share, with a total value of $117,558.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,622.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $387.08 per share, with a total value of $193,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,931,221. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $407.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $412.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $469.87. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $377.52 and a 1 year high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Pool had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 69.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 18.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.26%.

Pool Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

