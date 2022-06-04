Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 16,194 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,574 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,194 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $10,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Western Digital by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Western Digital by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Western Digital by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 768 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

WDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.72.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $60.08 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $43.85 and a twelve month high of $78.19. The company has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $300,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,297. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

