Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 84,856 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480,918 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 84,856 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of Regions Financial worth $10,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 979.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $21.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.50. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $25.57. The company has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 36.85% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 28.33%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RF shares. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

