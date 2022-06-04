Kellogg (NYSE:K) Stock Holdings Lessened by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank trimmed its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,157 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of K. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Kellogg during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $8,918,256.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 876,918 shares of company stock worth $58,398,354 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $67.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.45. The company has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $75.56.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.67%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on K shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

