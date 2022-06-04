Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,248 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.22% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $10,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 121.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 432,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,790,000 after acquiring an additional 237,520 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter worth approximately $271,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 4.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 37.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $84.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.00. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.20 and a 12 month high of $93.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.03 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MSM shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.17.

In other news, Director Mitchell Jacobson acquired 4,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.19 per share, with a total value of $368,550.26. Following the purchase, the director now owns 72,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,737,315.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 2,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $201,226.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,763 shares in the company, valued at $805,154.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,325 shares of company stock worth $3,629,109 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile (Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

