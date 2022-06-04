NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 114.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 248,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,723 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $10,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in NRG Energy by 868.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 41,305 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in NRG Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $543,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,209,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Shares of NRG opened at $45.48 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $33.63 and a one year high of $47.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.30). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.52%.

NRG has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

About NRG Energy (Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.