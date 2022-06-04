Commerce Bank Sells 356 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 2,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRL. StockNews.com began coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.69.

In related news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total value of $41,110.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,199.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $242.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $257.36 and its 200-day moving average is $305.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.27. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.20 and a 52 week high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $913.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.64 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile (Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.