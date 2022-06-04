Commerce Bank Trims Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG opened at $90.88 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $83.19 and a 12 month high of $117.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.