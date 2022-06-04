Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,071 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Cass Information Systems were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cass Information Systems alerts:

Cass Information Systems stock opened at $34.09 on Friday. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.84 and a 52-week high of $48.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.62.

Cass Information Systems ( NASDAQ:CASS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $42.10 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.08%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cass Information Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cass Information Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cass Information Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.