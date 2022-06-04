Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Purchased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,943 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Snap were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Snap by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 854,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,111,000 after purchasing an additional 145,873 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at $424,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at $1,622,000. Finally, Archon Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at $3,602,000. 53.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $14.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.25 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.96. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNAP. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $41.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $47.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Snap from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.78.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $271,061.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 229,383 shares in the company, valued at $7,397,601.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $954,520.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 665,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,093,980.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,543,187 shares of company stock valued at $44,290,878.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

