Commerce Bank Acquires 3,236 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,624,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus raised their target price on Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.36.

NUE stock opened at $128.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.33. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $187.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.35 by $0.32. Nucor had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 29.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total transaction of $432,207.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,519,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,302 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

