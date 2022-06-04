Commerce Bank Buys 526 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 398,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,962,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 64,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ED. Guggenheim raised Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.45.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $97.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.17 and its 200-day moving average is $88.37. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $71.17 and a one year high of $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 72.98%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

