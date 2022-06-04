Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Wave Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Moody’s by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Moody’s by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCO opened at $285.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.01. The company has a market cap of $52.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $269.47 and a 1 year high of $407.94.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 32.18%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.52%.

In other Moody’s news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total value of $2,994,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,216,973.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $367.00.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

