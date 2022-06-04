Commerce Bank Has $1.93 Million Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,836,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,750,000 after acquiring an additional 890,874 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,401,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,327,000 after buying an additional 543,791 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 203.0% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 436,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,744,000 after buying an additional 292,630 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,574,938,000 after buying an additional 274,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,616,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,074,000 after buying an additional 271,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In related news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,542,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.83.

NYSE:COF opened at $124.05 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.29 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.44.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.23. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 34.71%. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.03 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.44%.

Capital One Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.