Commerce Bank Has $1.82 Million Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Commerce Bank boosted its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,540,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,367,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,895 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,889,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,307 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,259,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 68.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,247,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,293,000 after purchasing an additional 912,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Walter F. Precourt III sold 9,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $752,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,850,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory L. Ebel acquired 15,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.49 per share, with a total value of $990,444.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 80,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,083,517.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,039 shares of company stock valued at $7,169,395. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mosaic stock opened at $59.69 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $28.26 and a twelve month high of $79.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.87. The company has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. Mosaic had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 23.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 14.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.50%.

MOS has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.56.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

